Mount Christie wildfire in Penticton, B.C., as seen on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Melodie Evanoff/Contributed to Black Press Media)

North Okanagan firefighters answer call to south

B.C. crews band together to assist at Mount Christie wildfire

Firefighters from across the province didn’t hesitate to deliver support to the South Okanagan last week.

Approximately 20 outside apparatus and upwards of 60 or more personnel from B.C. helped their neighbours with the Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls.

“They just got back late Sunday night,” BX Swan Lake fire chief Bill Wacey said of his crew. “They were actually at the one where the house burnt down.”

A total of 16 personnel from Armstrong, Coldstream, BX, Ranchero, Deep Creek and Vernon, each with an engine or tender, answered the call Tuesday, Aug. 18 when the wildfire was peaking.

“We were actually dragging them from all over, the Lower Mainland up to Vanview was the furthest,” said Wacey, who is also the structure protection coordinator for the BC Wildfire Service.

“We (BX) actually sent some more on the second request.”

Lake Country crews also responded to the call.

READ MORE: Lake Country firefighters help battle Christie Mountain wildfire

Thanks to the combined efforts, the Christie Mountain wildfire was contained, evacuation orders and alerts have been lifted and the fire is listed as held at more than 2,035 hectares.

READ MORE: Christie Mountain wildfire classified as held

