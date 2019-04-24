Five cars were a total loss due to a fire at a Lumby auto wrecker Wednesday afternoon. (File photo)

North Okanagan fire destroys five vehicles

Auto wrecker blaze believed to be accidental

A car fire in Lumby ended up destroying five vehicles Wednesday afternoon, and had the potential to cause even more damage.

The blaze was sparked around 1:30 p.m. at a local auto wrecker.

See also: Fire at Lumby Tolko plant quickly doused

“My concern with the wind blowing was it was going to spread to more cars,” said Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton. “With the assistance of Lavington Fire Department we were able to contain it.”

The blaze is believed to be accidental, and not suspicious in nature.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples
Next story
Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

Just Posted

Okanagan College names new fundraising director

Helen Jackman will join the college as executive director of the Okanagan College Foundation and director of advancement

43 Okanagan College students enter studies with help of government

The B.C. Government’s Provincial Tuition Waiver Program allows young students who were in care access education

12-year-old hit at Glenmore intersection

The scene has been cleared

Day of mourning scheduled for West Kelowna firefighter

The public is invited for a day of remembrance of Captain Troy Russell, who died in 2018.

Rockets extend assistant coach

Kris Mallette was given a two-year extension

First her door mat and now unwanted guests poking around at midnight

Penticton woman catches somebody sneaking around her property on a surveillance camera

New report on 2017 wildfires calls for better coordination with B.C. First Nations

Tsilhqot’in National Government documents 2017 disaster and lists 33 calls to action

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan experience for the Blue Man Group

The world tour of the Blue Man Group came to Penticton this week for two shows.

B.C. youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Wilson-Raybould: Feds want to just ‘manage the problem’ of Indigenous Peoples

Former federal justice minister speaks at First Nations Justice Council meeting in B.C.

Olympian Andi Naude retires from freestyle skiing

Penticton native skied in 62 World Cup single and dual moguls events in her career

Federal funding helps South Okanagan women safely leave sex trade

The SAFE eXiting from the Sex Trade program helps women

North Okanagan downtown safety issues prompt need for discussions

Town hall meetings approved as city struggles with public concerns

Most Read