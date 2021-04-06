The Regional District of North Okanagan has approved a new dog control bylaw which goes into effect May 1. (File photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan has approved a new dog control bylaw which goes into effect May 1. (File photo)

North Okanagan district passes dog control bylaw

Changes come into effect May 1

Regional District of North Okanagan directors have unleashed a new dog control bylaw on some of its residents.

The new bylaw takes effect May 1 and applies to the City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Village of Lumby, Electoral Area B (Swan Lake/Commonage), Electoral Area C (BX/Silver Star), and the portion of Electoral Area D (Rural Lumby) within the fire protection area.

The number of dogs and dog-related incidents has continued to increase, said the RDNO in a release, and the new bylaw includes many changes that make it consistent with other animal control bylaws in the dog control service area.

The bylaw was first introduced at the January 2021 board meeting. Following initial consideration of the bylaw, the RDNO sought feedback from stakeholders and the general public. Amendments to the bylaw were made based on this consultative process.

Some of the substantial changes from the previous dog control bylaw include:

• The fine for having an unlicensed dog will rise from $100 to $300. Dog licences remain unchanged at $20;

• The fine for excessive barking will rise from $100 to $200;

• Dogs must be licenced from the age of three months and older (previously was six months);

• An individual is limited to bringing four dogs to the park at one time. The limit helps ensure that a person is able to supervise and be in control of the dogs at all times;

• Resisting or interfering with the Animal Control Officer can result in a $1,000 fine, up from $500;

• The fine for a dog bite or attack that inflicts an injury to a person will rise from $200 to $500.

The bylaw also contains stronger provisions regarding aggressive and dangerous dogs. Some of which include:

• Dogs that have been officially deemed aggressive are not allowed in any off-leash dog park, sports field, playground, public beach, swimming area, park, trail or school ground at any times;

• Owners must post signs on their property warning of a dangerous dog. Failure to post signs will result in a $500 fine;

• While in public, aggressive dogs must be on a leash no longer than one metre and must wear a muzzle.

Aggressive and dangerous dogs are dogs that have been officially deemed by an Animal Control Officer, the RCMP, the BC SPCA, a veterinarian, or by the court following a thorough investigation of an incident.

Aggressive dogs are not breed-specific, and owners are notified of the designation and the responsibilities of keeping an aggressive dog.

READ MORE: Fees and fines jump for dog control

READ MORE: Dog control ramping up on Okanagan Rail Trail


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DogsMunicipal Government

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

Just Posted

The Regional District of North Okanagan has approved a new dog control bylaw which goes into effect May 1. (File photo)
North Okanagan district passes dog control bylaw

Changes come into effect May 1

Provincewide over 788,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered. (File Photo)
Interior Health reports over 100 new COVID-19 cases

Outbreaks in Vernon and Kelowna hospitals are ongoing

After being open only two weeks, the MATCH eateries in Okanagan had to adhere to the new indoor dining restrictions. But their patios are still open. (Facebook)
Okanagan MATCH Eateries hope to keep patios open, staff working amid restrictions

New restrictions on indoor dining came in less than two weeks after re-opening

A black-tie dinner was held at Parkwood Retirement Resort March 26, 2021. (Contributed)
Black tie event a hit at Vernon retirement resort

First formal event with COVID regulations in place to become annual event after wild success

Vernon’s Ben King of the Western Hockey League’s Red Deer Rebels, centre, is having a solid season playing in the Red Deer pod. (Byron Hackett/Red Deer Advocate photo)
Vernon product playing with cause for Rebels

Ben King having solid season in Western Hockey League pod in Red Deer

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

(BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Wildfire near Merritt grows to 839-hectares

The blaze is located in the area of Quilchena Creek

“Penticton-Opoly,” a new Monopoly-based board game by Canadian company Outset Media, will be available for purchase Apri 12, 2021. (Contributed)
‘Penticton-Opoly’ to hit the shelves soon

Penticton is getting its very own Monopoly-themed board game

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
Police watchdog is called in after two women injured in B.C. crash

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver kept going and a short time later they received a report that the same truck had crashed

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The status of Cst. Jonathan Kempton’s job as a dog handler with the Vancouver Police Department is currently in review. (Black Press Media files)
Vancouver police dog handler facing assault charges after 2019 arrest

Cst. Jonathan Kempton is also charged with attempting to obstruct justice and dangerous driving

Surrey RCMP and Sophie’s Place are responding to an alleged sexual assault of a child in South Surrey. (File photo)
Youth suspected in sex assault of child in Surrey

‘Upsetting’ incident involved 13-year-old, police say

(Black Press file photo)
Police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing in death of Princeton man

Incident occurred March 13, 2021

Most Read