Cross country skiers can still enjoy the great conditions at Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre. The centre is remaining open but monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic very closely. (File photo)

North Okanagan cross-country ski centre trails remain open

North Okanagan cross-country ski centre trails remain open

Cross-country ski enthusiasts can still take advantage of great late-season conditions at Vernon’s Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre.

The centre remains open in light of COVID-19 concerns, but they are monitoring the situation closely.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an unexpected and unprecedented effect on the winter ski industry we are monitory the situation very closely,” said the centre on its website.

“Sovereign Lake Nordic Club remains open at this time but all trails on SilverStar are closed until further notice. We may impose closures of the lodge facility at any time so please, for the safety of all, if you show any signs of sickness, do not come into the Sovereign day lodge. If anyone is showing any signs of sickness or coughing they will be asked to leave the facility immediately by staff.”

READ MORE: SilverStar to suspend operations for a week due to COVID-19 pandemic

The centre announced Friday it was cancelling its Best in Snow Loppet set for this weekend based on growing concerns surrounding COVID-19. That came one day after Nordiq Canada announced it was cancelling the 94th annual Canadian Ski Championships, slated for Sovereign Lake March 25-April 2.

SilverStar Mountain Resort announced late Saturday it was suspending operations from March 15-22 due to COVID-19 concerns.


cross country skiing

Most Read