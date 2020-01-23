Slush and snow is being removed from local roads as warmer weather sets in. (Morning Star file photo)

North Okanagan crews respond to warmer weather and snow melt

Clearing snow and slush from local roads top of agenda

City crews are taking the next steps to clear snow and slush from local roads.

“Now that the extreme cold snap has ended, snow is starting to melt across the city,” said Christy Poirier, manager of communications and grants. “Environment Canada is forecasting temperatures above zero for the next few days, which means areas that were covered with compact snow are now starting to face slushy conditions.”

READ MORE: Vernon dumped with fourth snowiest January in three decades

Road crews are working through the priority route process, clearing main streets first, followed by residential roads and then lanes and cul-de-sacs.

“In some areas, such as the downtown core, motorists may notice snow is being plowed into the centre of the road. This is done to remove snow and slush from the gutters and to improve parking in the core,” said Chris Ovens, manager of roads, drainage and airport. “We will be monitoring these areas and if the warmer weather doesn’t melt the snow in a timely manner, we will work on removing it.”

The city is often asked why snow is plowed to the side of the road and stored instead of being hauled away. This is because the cost to remove and haul snow is very high and would significantly impact the city’s operating budget.

“We do remove snow when it’s necessary,” said Ovens, “but we have a number of other options available before taking that step.”

READ MORE: Don’t just blame AIM, all North Okanagan road crews struggling

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Theo the 800-pound pig trimmed down and still looking for love on Vancouver Island
Next story
Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Just Posted

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

Support your mates during Aussie Day at SilverStar

SilverStar is hosting a series of events for Australia Day starting Jan. 24

Ballet Kelowna presents Twilight: a story of love and connection

The program will showcase top emerging choreographers Eva Kolarova and Kunal Ranchod

Kelowna Aquajets swim to 1st place finish at Snowfest meet

Over 115 Aquajets represented the club at the first long course meet of the season

Kelowna Women’s Shelter names new executive director

Allison Mclauchlan brings extensive education and a wealth of experience to her new position

UBCO students raise funds for those affected by Philippine volcano eruption

All proceeds will be donated to the Philippine Red Cross

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

North Okanagan kicks off Family Literacy Week with free books

Province proclaimed Family Literacy Week in B.C. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

DriveBC says the road will be closed between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Living near major roads, highways linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

Most Read