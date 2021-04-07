A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)

A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)

North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

RCMP say man believed to be impersonating officer who conducted four traffic stops near Lumby is member of North Okanagan Traffic Services

It turns out a man believed to be impersonating a police officer and conducting traffic stops in the North Okanagan was, indeed, a certified member of the RCMP.

A rare public notification and plea for vigilance by the RCMP surrounding a suspected police impersonation incident on March 21 in the Boundary region, near Midway, led to four additional motorists coming forward with encounters outside of Lumby just a week prior.

A fulsome review of each of those incidents has allowed GIS investigators to confirm those contacts were in fact carried out by a uniformed police officer.

Investigators with the Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP General Investigation Section (GIS), supported by the Southeast District GIS, conducted a probe into the four reported incidents in the Lumby area. That review has revealed that each of those traffic stops were carried out by a provincial traffic enforcement officer with the BC RCMP North Okanagan Traffic Services (NOTS), a roving traffic enforcement unit, based in Falkland.

The police officer was on-duty, dressed in full uniform and operating a fully equipped unmarked white Chevrolet Tahoe.

“A complete review of the traffic enforcement officer’s electronic database police records, combined with in-car video system footage, has provided confirmation that the four reported traffic stops in the Lumby area in mid-March were conducted by the highway patrol officer,” said Insp. Jeff Dowling, Officer-In-Charge of BC RCMP Traffic Services in the Southeast District. “We have since updated our four civilian complainants from the Lumby area of the investigative findings to date. We wish to thank each of them for coming forward with their information, in order to aid in our ongoing investigation.”

“The impersonation of a police officer is a somewhat rare occurrence,” added BC RCMP Southeast District spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “If you suspect someone may be using or is planning to use real or replica police equipment, clothing or memorabilia to commit a crime, please report it to your local police or Crime Stoppers.

“We care deeply about the communities we serve and we are committed to sharing timely information in order to preserve public safety. We are now assessing our processes to see if there is any way we can help reduce public uncertainty.”

The investigation into the suspect police impersonator case in the Boundary region continues to be handled by the Midway RCMP, with oversight from the Southeast District GIS team.

If members of the public notice anything suspicious, or is anything seems off, they are encouraged to call their local police or 9-1-1.

READ MORE: Cop impersonator conducts traffic stop in Lumby

READ MORE: Helicopter, cellphone used to track stolen Vernon vehicle: RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Parliamentary budget officer says basic income program could halve poverty rate
Next story
Tiger Woods was driving at twice the speed limit when he crashed SUV near LA

Just Posted

Arlene Westervelt. (Capital News file)
Family of drowned Okanagan woman sues husband previously charged with her murder

Lawsuit claims Lambertus Westervelt killed his wife so he could inherit her assets before she divorced him

(File)
Kelowna teen approached by stranger in white van in Rutland

The 14-year-old girl was waiting alone at a bus stop when the man approached her

A man thought to be impersonating a police officer who conducted four traffic stops in the Lumby area in March was, in fact, a certified member of the RCMP. (Black Press file)
North Okanagan ‘cop impersonator’ in fact real officer

RCMP say man believed to be impersonating officer who conducted four traffic stops near Lumby is member of North Okanagan Traffic Services

Housing isn’t being built fast enough to quell Salmon Arm’s current hot real estate market according to local realtors. (File photo)
Pandemic contributing to challenging time for home buyers throughout Okanagan, Shuswap

Realtors association says increased demand created ‘huge shock’ on supply

Vernon Fire Rescue Services responds to a smoke-filled bistro Wednesday, April 7, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Smoke fills downtown Vernon restaurant in cooking incident

Neighbouring businesses evacuated; haircut interrupted

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Travelers walk through the Salt Lake City International Airport Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Salt Lake City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Rick Bowmer
In Canada, U.S., vaccine ‘passports’ could be new point of cross-border contention

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared receptive to the idea of vaccine-related travel documents

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(CFSEU-BC/Twitter)
B.C. gang cops target Kelowna drug trade

CFSEU officers spent a week in Kelowna last month, seizing weapons and drugs

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold online and at London Drugs this year. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)
Girl Guide cookie sales return to B.C. London Drugs stores

Door-to-door sales cancelled amid pandemic’s third wave

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. teachers’ union asks officials for COVID data to prove schools are still safe

BCTF president wants province to share criteria for when schools switch between in-person and remote learning

Scott Cave and Lucky free falling after leaping from an airplane at 10,000 feet. Cave says the stories you hear in drop zones can be very personal. Taylor “Moose” Cividino photo, courtesy of Skydive Vancouver.
Abbotsford skydiver recounts heartfelt moment with 1st time jumper

‘How can I not love my job?’ Scott Cave says

A scenic view from the unfinished rail trail. (Jim Cooperman photo)
Column: Many potential benefits to Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail

By Jim Cooperman Contributor The Shuswap is poised to reap substantial benefits… Continue reading

Most Read