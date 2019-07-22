The City of Enderby has hired a project lead to work on community child care planning. (Stock photo)

North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead in Enderby

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the province to undertake a community child care planning process, the City of Enderby has secured a consultant who will be kicking off the process.

Kara Wilhelms will be working directly with the community to develop a child care inventory, needs assessment, and action plan for improving access to child care in the community.

“This project will be community-based and community-focused,” said Wilhelms. “I’m hoping to connect with Enderby families who have infant, toddler and school-aged children. As someone who has not only spent five years working directly with Enderby families, but also as a working mother, I understand the challenges associated with accessing childcare.”

READ MORE: Hub helps youth

Enderby Mayor Greg McCune is eager to see the process unfold to benefit local families.

“Kara has direct experience working on social issues in our community, as she is the previous executive director of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and the current facilitator of the local social inter-agency meetings.

“These local ties will help her in engaging with community stakeholders and partners to better understand what the child care needs and context are for the community, and then developing targets for child care spaces that we can work towards.”


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
More than 2,000 dogs might not be licensed in the RDCO
Next story
What kind of chicken wings do Canadians love the most? 7-Eleven is going to find out

Just Posted

More than 2,000 dogs might not be licensed in the RDCO

The RDCO is under going a dog license audit

Lake Country resident has concerns about replacing public docks

Woman said she was displeased to have heard the news from local media, instead of government

Two-vehicle collision involving motorhome on Highway 97

No injuries have been reported on the scene

Lakestone community unveiled in Lake Country

Mayor Baker, MLA Norm Letnick and MP Stephen Fuhr joined in the ceremonial opening

Kelowna homeowners asked to trim back trees

Kelowna is reminded residents they are responsible for trees and shrubs

See Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers in the new ‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood’ trailer

Movie comes to Canada on Nov. 22, 2019

Unsealed record suggests U.S. man convicted of murdering Vancouver Island couple left DNA on zip tie in 1987

William Talbott is set to be sentenced Wednesday in the murders of Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

Surrey court clerk files human rights complaint related to concussion

Deborah A. Ryane claims her employer discriminated against her on basis of mental disability

House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on South Okanagan man

Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Nightclub prior to the assault

Visual artists, musicians to gather at Summerland Ornamental Gardens

Events scheduled for July 28 and Aug. 25

Food fight: Liberals, Tories trade shots as pre-campaign battles intensify

Health Canada released an overhauled document that did away with traditional food groups and portion sizes

North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Local Kara Wilhelms hired as project lead in Enderby

VIDEO: Bystander training gains traction as tool to prevent sexual harassment, violence

Julia Gartley was sexually assaulted after an event, and no one stepped in to help

Shuswap air cadet contests Department of National Defence gender policy

Haircut inspires challenge of regulation around male/female identity

Most Read