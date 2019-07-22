North Okanagan begins community child care planning

Thanks to a $25,000 grant from the province to undertake a community child care planning process, the City of Enderby has secured a consultant who will be kicking off the process.

Kara Wilhelms will be working directly with the community to develop a child care inventory, needs assessment, and action plan for improving access to child care in the community.

“This project will be community-based and community-focused,” said Wilhelms. “I’m hoping to connect with Enderby families who have infant, toddler and school-aged children. As someone who has not only spent five years working directly with Enderby families, but also as a working mother, I understand the challenges associated with accessing childcare.”

Enderby Mayor Greg McCune is eager to see the process unfold to benefit local families.

“Kara has direct experience working on social issues in our community, as she is the previous executive director of the Enderby and District Community Resource Centre and the current facilitator of the local social inter-agency meetings.

“These local ties will help her in engaging with community stakeholders and partners to better understand what the child care needs and context are for the community, and then developing targets for child care spaces that we can work towards.”



