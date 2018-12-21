Nor-Val Rentals gives Christmas gift of $10,000 for child abuse prevention

Nor-Val Rentals recently made a Christmas donation to support the development of the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna.

The CAC will be a child friendly Centre of Excellence that will provide a collaborative response to Child Abuse in our community. The centre will improve access, efficiency and effectiveness of care. The Centre will create a safe space for children and their families and help to prevent future child abuse through support and community education, according to Nor-Val in a news release.

The cheque for $10,000 was presented to the Kelowna Foundation Dec. 20 at Nor-Val’s newest location in West Kelowna and will go towards the $6million capital fundraising campaign to build and begin operations of the Centre, set to open in late 2019.

The CAC is the primary project of the Kelowna Foundation for Hope & Social Innovation who is spear-heading the $6 million campaign to bring the project to life in Kelowna. “We are so grateful to the local business community, individuals like Jim and his team are how projects life this come to life in our community,” says KF executive director, Ginny Becker.

“We believe in giving back,” says Nor-Val owner, Jim Clipperton. “This centre will serve families from Lake Country all the way through Peachland, this is where a lot of our business is done and it feels good to give back in the community where you do business. This cause supports vulnerable kids, that pretty easy to get behind and we hope others will do the same.”

For more information on the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna project, or to get involved, visit: https://www.KelownaFoundation.com/.

