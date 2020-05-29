Farmer Bob at the Farmers Market in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market will welcome back non-food vendors on Saturday, May 30.

B.C. markets have been allowed to sell food throughout the pandemic as long as COVID-19 safety measures laid out by health officials were followed.

But artists, jewellers and other regular faces at the market were unable to join them.

“We are happy to announce today that because of our collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, [provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry] will now allow non-food items back at your markets this weekend,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Agriculture in a statement to farmers’ markets across the province.

While several local artisans will be welcomed back to the market this Saturday, operators assured distancing measures will still be in place.

“Just a reminder, we still are a shop and go market. [There will be] no gatherings, and social distancing will be in place. We ask you to please leave your pet at home,” wrote the Kelowna market on its Facebook page.

"We are happy to announce today that because of our collective actions to limit the spread of COVID-19, Dr. Henry will…

Posted by Kelowna Farmers' and Crafters' Market on Thursday, May 28, 2020

The market takes place on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the corner of Dilworth Drive and Springfield Road.

READ MORE: Central Okanagan school buses to remain parked through the summer

READ MORE: Booze on Kelowna beaches? Mayor says ‘not at the moment’

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Improper waste disposal leaves Okanagan worker with serious injury
Next story
Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Just Posted

Mother duck and babies rescued from Highway 97 in Lake Country

The mother and nine ducklings were taken to Duck Lake

Kelowna RCMP pull over vehicle with no licence plate, find drugs inside

Officers also responded to a white van in the West Kelowna Walmart parking lot with no insurance

Vehicle brings down light post on Westside Road Thursday evening

Incident occurred at the intersection of Westside Rd. and Seena Rd. at 7:50 p.m.

New restaurant set to open across Kelowna’s Gyro Beach

Diner Deluxe has had some setbacks, including a pandemic, but they’re ready to welcome guests

Central Okanagan school buses to remain parked through the summer

The board of education made the decision to nix bus services on Wednesday

Feds looking at ways to reunite families amid COVID-19 border restrictions with U.S.

Some families with members of dual-citizenship have become separated due to the pandemic

Grand Forks braces for river flooding amid warm weather and rain

Warm weather and heavy rain could cause sections of Kettle River system to swell beyond 2018 levels

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

Large cruise ships barred from Canadian waters until end of October: Garneau

Last year 140 cruise ships brought more than two million visitors to Canadian ports

Okanagan toddler airlifted to hospital after suffering serious burns

Vernon’s Advanced Life Support paramedic crew was called to the scene in Enderby Thursday afternoon

Princeton schools ready to open Monday

Parents are must now decide whether their children will go back to… Continue reading

Minneapolis cop who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder

Arrest comes after three days of protests, which escalated in violence as demonstrators torched a police precinct

Summerland businesses optimistic as reopening begins

Businesses make plans for restructuring as COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed

Non-food vendors coming back to Kelowna farmers’ market this weekend

The Kelowna Farmers’ and Crafters’ Market is welcoming back several artisans on Saturday

Most Read