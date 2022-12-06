Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards

A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)

Nominations are now open for the City of Kelowna’s annual Civic and Community Awards.

They recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year.

The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards, and businesses. Up to three finalists are selected in each category, with one recipient being awarded.

Similar to the 2021 awards, finalists will be announced through short videos and social media during the month of April 2023, and a live awards presentation will be held on Apr. 20.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s best of the best awarded at awards ceremony

Criteria for categories and nomination forms are available on the City of Kelowna website. Forms may be submitted via email or printed and delivered in person to the Parkinson Recreation Centre or city hall. The nomination period is open until Feb. 10.

The Anita Tozer Memorial Award is also part of the civic awards program but is not part of this nomination call as the award recipient is selected by Mayor and Council.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP member receives prestigious award

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsKelowna