A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)

A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)

Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards

The nomination period is open until Feb. 10

Nominations are now open for the City of Kelowna’s annual Civic and Community Awards.

They recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions made in the city each year.

The program includes 13 awards that honour volunteers, artists, athletes, environmental stewards, and businesses. Up to three finalists are selected in each category, with one recipient being awarded.

Similar to the 2021 awards, finalists will be announced through short videos and social media during the month of April 2023, and a live awards presentation will be held on Apr. 20.

READ MORE: Kelowna’s best of the best awarded at awards ceremony

Criteria for categories and nomination forms are available on the City of Kelowna website. Forms may be submitted via email or printed and delivered in person to the Parkinson Recreation Centre or city hall. The nomination period is open until Feb. 10.

The Anita Tozer Memorial Award is also part of the civic awards program but is not part of this nomination call as the award recipient is selected by Mayor and Council.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP member receives prestigious award

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AwardsKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Real estate deal with school district to benefit UBC Okanagan’s downtown campus tower
Next story
B.C. doctors ratify new agreement that includes pay increase, more rural funding

Just Posted

Jay Davey from the Rotary Club of Kelowna gave Kelowna Stands with Ukraine a cheque for $6,800 to buy generators for Ukraine. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Kelowna Rotary donation enough to buy 12 generators for Ukrainians without power

The West Kelowna Warriors pose for a photo after beating the Vernon Vipers on Teddy Bear Toss night at Royal LePage Place. (West Kelowna Warriors/Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors donating bears to seniors, kids

For the 21st year in a row, the city has received recognition from the Government Finance Officers Association. (Black Press file photo)
City of Kelowna staff awarded for being best at budgeting

A live presentation for the 48th Annual Civic and Community Awards will be held on Apr. 20, 2023. (City of Kelowna)
Nominations sought for City of Kelowna’s annual civic awards