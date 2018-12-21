Nominations open for Lake Country’s Citizen of the Year Award

The Oceola Fish and Game Club is currently accepting nominations

The Oceola Fish and Game Club is putting a call out for its annual Sax Koyama – Citizen of the Year Award.

The award is held every year to honour an exceptional volunteer in the community.

“I remember when my grandfather won is 1989,” said Nick Kozub, club president.

“It’s recognizing people in the community that go above and beyond. It goes back to our club’s grassroots with being a volunteer-based run club,” he said.

Usually, the club only gets a few nominations each year. Last year had two nominations and there were a few years where the award wasn’t given out, Kozub said. Nominations will be accepted until Dec. 31.

Last year, Kozub was going to give out the award for the first time as the club’s new president, but a snowstorm prevented the recipient from accepting it.

With less snow this season, the recipient may find it easier to accept the award Feb. 20 at the club’s annual banquet.

Nominations must come from Lake Country, or from the surrounding area (Holiday Park.)

Koyama was an avid fisherman, sat on the board of directors with the club, and was heavily involved in the club and the community as a firefighter.

Nomination forms are available at the district’s municipal office at Bottom Wood Lake Road or you can contact the club through its website at https://oceola.ca/contact. Forms can also be downloaded through the district’s website at lakecountry.bc.ca.