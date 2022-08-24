General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, October 15, 2022. (File photo)

General voting day for B.C. municipal elections is Saturday, October 15, 2022. (File photo)

Nomination period nearing for Kelowna council candidates

The document filing period is Tuesday, Aug. 30 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9.

Individuals interested in running for mayor or councillor in Kelowna can start filing their nomination papers Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Documents must be filed in person with the Office of the City Clerk, located on the second floor of city hall (1435 Water Street), before 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9. A nomination deposit of $100 is required at the time of filing. Once nomination documents are accepted, they become public information.

A candidate for council requires 10 nominators, while School District No. 23 board of education trustee candidates require two nominators. All nominators must be eligible voters who either live in, or own a property in, Kelowna.

Candidates must have lived in B.C. for at least six months before filing for nomination, be a Canadian citizen and 18 years or older on general voting day.

Candidates are also advised to make an appointment to review the documentation with the city clerk to ensure nothing is missing. Appointments can be made by emailing cityclerk@kelowna.ca or calling 250-469-8645.

