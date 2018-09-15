Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

Nomination period ends for Regional District of Central Okanagan

Kelowna - Nomination packages were accepted until Friday

Nominations have closed for candidates running in two electoral area regional director and School District No. 23 trustee zone 1 and 2 elections scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 20.

Four people have put their names forward in the election for two regional district electoral area directors. A total of six people have filed nomination papers for the Zone 1 and 2 School Trustee elections.

The following people have filed nomination papers by yesterday’s 4 p.m. deadline:

Regional District Director – Central Okanagan East Electoral Area

Mark Bartyik

Jason Meloff

Regional District Director – Central Okanagan West Electoral Area

Wayne Carson

John Michael Cole

School District No. 23 Zone 1 Trustee

Lake Country /Central Okanagan East Electoral Area

Deb Butler

Amy Geistlinger

School District No. 23 Zone 2 Trustee

Peachland /Central Okanagan West Electoral Area /Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10

Moyra Baxter

Marjorie Brims

Jennifer Carlson

Mark Steppell

While general voting takes place Oct. 20, advance polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, October 10 and Tuesday Oct. 16 for voters in Central Okanagan East at the Ellison Community Hall (4411 Old Vernon Road) and Joe Rich Community Hall (11481 Highway 33 east) and for Central Okanagan West voters at the Killiney Beach Community Hall and in the first floor board room at the Westbank First Nation office, 301-515 Highway 97 south.

“Voters in two electoral areas should determine well before they head to the polls, where they can vote. It’s also important to note that qualified electors living on Westbank First Nation Reserves #9 and #10 are eligible to vote in the Central Okanagan West Electoral Area director and Zone 2 School Trustee elections. You can find information on who can vote, where to vote and when to vote by following the Elections Information link on the Regional District website, regionaldistrict.com/elections,” said communications officer Bruce Smith.

Some people may choose to vote by mail ballot. The same voting qualifications apply and the application form must be completed and submitted to the chief election officer as soon as possible in order to allow enough time to receive and return completed mail ballot packages. Mail ballots must be received before the close of voting at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20. Those received after that time will not be eligible and will not be included in the voting results.

