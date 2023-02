The accident happened at Skogie’s on Clement

A vehicle crashed into a vacuum unit at Skogie’s on Clement in Kelowna Feb. 11, 2023. (OkanaganPartyLife/Instagram)

Skogie’s on Clement had a rough day Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a vacuum unit.

The crash aftermath at the Kelowna car wash was caught on camera by OkanaganPartyLife on Instagram.

The accident happened on Feb. 11.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

