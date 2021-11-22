No vaccinations needed for voting in Vernon byelection

Red Deer will not have dedicated neighbourhood voting stations on election day, and voting is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at eight voting stations. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)
Catherine LordCatherine Lord
Ed StranksEd Stranks
Flora EvansFlora Evans
Sherrilee FranksSherrilee Franks
Kevin DemersKevin Demers
Teresa DurningTeresa Durning
Stephanie HendyStephanie Hendy
Jamie MorrowJamie Morrow
Art GourleyArt Gourley
Erik OlesenErik Olesen
Andy WylieAndy Wylie

Vernon voters have a big decision to make, and six chances to have their say.

A municipal by-election takes place Saturday, Dec. 4 for the vacant city councillor position created by the death of Dalvir Nahal.

There are 11 candidates vying for the position: Kevin Demers, Teresa Durning, Flora Evans, Sherrilee Franks, Arthur Gourley, Stephanie Hendy, Catherine Lord, Jamie Morrow, Erik Olesen, Ed Stranks and Andy Wylie.

READ MORE: Environmental issues discussed at Vernon byelection all candidates forum

Along with general voting day, advance voting opportunities begin this week. Eligible voters may attend any of the advance polling places listed below, with two pieces of ID and masks.

“Proof of vaccination is not required to vote,” the city said.

Advance voting begins Wednesday, Nov. 24 at the Schubert Centre, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There will also be four varying time opportunities at Vernon City Hall: Nov. 25 from 4-8 p.m., Nov. 27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Dec. 1 and 2 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting takes place Dec. 4 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Priest Valley Gymnasium, Ellison Elementary School, Vernon Secondary School and Community Baptist Church.

For information on eligibility for voting, a list of acceptable identification to vote, a candidate list and more, visit vernon.ca/elections.

READ MORE: 11 candidates in the ring for Vernon council seat

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Municipal electionvoting

Previous story
Assistance available to those affected by flooding in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen
Next story
Fundraiser set up for B.C. toddler who lost parents in Hwy. 99 mudslide

Just Posted

File photo of Prospera Place in Kelowna. (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
UPDATE: Interior Health COVID-19 restrictions under consideration

Opening day changes to Friday. (Big White)
Big White delays opening day

Visual view reveals the extent of the flooding caused by the severe precipitation that occurred last Sunday and Monday in Merritt. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s city staff in Merritt to assist with water systems following flood

FILE – A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More atmospheric rivers set to pummel southern B.C.