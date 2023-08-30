Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for first degree murder. He will appear in Vernon court to fix a date for trial on Sept. 10, 2023. . (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for first degree murder. He will appear in Vernon court to fix a date for trial on Sept. 10, 2023. . (Caitlin Clow - Morning Star)

No trial date yet for man accused of North Okanagan murder

Peter Michael Visintainer is accused of first-degree murder in the death of Wold-Ingo Beyer in 2022

A man accused of murder on Okanagan Indian Band land will have to wait a little longer to find out when he will go to trial.

Peter Michael Visintainer is set to stand trial for the first-degree murder of Wolf-Ingo Rudolf Beyer, who was found dead on 6 Mile Creek Road on the Westside on May 29, 2022.

A preliminary inquiry wrapped up in the Vernon Law Courts Tuesday, June 27.

Visintainer, born in 1961, returned to the courthouse Aug. 8 and 28 to fix a date for a trial. A date was not set, however, and he will head to court again on Sept. 10 to fix a date, according to Dan McLaughlin, spokesperson for the BC Prosecution Service.

After Beyer’s body was found, police were interested in the location of his truck leading up to and after his death.

A witness discovered the body following an altercation with an unknown person who was driving recklessly.

“The vehicle may have been driving erratically or below the speed limit, and this may trigger the public’s memory of the vehicle,” said Insp. Brent Novakoski, Southeast District Senior Investigating Officer of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

The truck is a 2000 white, two-door, one-ton, Chevrolet flat-deck pickup. The vehicle has large after-market silver mirrors, and distinctive mud-flaps with ‘WOLF’ adorned on them.

“The vehicle is believed to have been in the West Kelowna, Kelowna, Armstrong, Enderby and Vernon areas,” Novakoski added.

Officers located the vehicle at a Vernon business on May 30 and determined it had been stolen and an arrest was made.

READ MORE: Jail sentence for 2020 Osoyoos shooting

READ MORE: No jail for Kelowna Mountie after pleading guilty to assault

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

murdermurder trialOkanaganVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Evacuation alert rescinded while West Kelowna blaze remains ‘far from over’
Next story
Suspected alge bloom on Wood Lake

Just Posted

A resident living on Bear Creek Road returned home to find nothing left after the McDougall Creek wildfire tore through the area. (Brittany Webster/ West K News)
Resiliency centre for wildfire evacuees opens on Westbank First Nation lands

The McDougall Creek wildfire blazes on in West Kelowna but a couple rainy nights in a row has helped crews battle the fire. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
West Kelowna wildfire grows despite rainy weather

Kelowna’s Show n Shine event was rescheduled due to the Grouse Complex of wildfires in the Central Okanagan. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
Show N Shine rescheduled means double feature in downtown Kelowna

The McDougall Creek wildfire started to burn and take down structures in West Kelowna on Thursday night, Aug. 17. (Joanne Zebroff/Facebook)
Casa Loma residents prepared for evacuation thanks to fire warden program