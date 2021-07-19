UPDATE: Evacuation order, alerts remain in effect for Brenda Creek wildfire

Forty firefighters and 19 support staff are working to keep the fire under control

A photo of the Brenda Creek fire from July 15. (Contributed/B.C. Wildfire Service)

UPDATE: 1 p.m.

Evacuation alerts and orders remain active for areas surrounding the Brenda Creek wildfire.

The fire is at the border of three regional districts, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) and the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD). Each district has issued separate evacuation orders and alerts.

An evacuation order issued by the RDOS for 42 properties south of the fire in electoral area “H” remains in effect.

The RDCO has issued an evacuation alert for 18 properties, three recreational campsites and Crown land south of Highway 97C and northwest of Peachland.

Three properties in the TNRD’s electoral area “M” are also on evacuation alert.

The area is also affected by an area restriction order.

ORIGINAL STORY: 10:30 a.m.

The Brenda Creek fire had no significant growth since Sunday but conditions remain volatile, according to the B.C. Wildfire Service.

Crews continue to battle the fire, which is still measured at approximately 480 hectares on the B.C. Wildfire dashboard. There was an increase in fire activity on Sunday but the crews did not see significant growth in the fire, said fire information officer Mike McCulley.

A total of 40 firefighters and 19 support staff are working to contain the fire. Eleven pieces of heavy equipment and two helicopters are being used as well.

“Our crews have made good progress on that fire over the last two days,” said fire information office Mike McCulley.

The local fire department is also working to make sure that the fire does not impact power lines. Crews are making significant progress and the lines have not been affected thus far, said McCulley.

