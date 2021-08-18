No significant growth in 2 days for Mount Law wildfire burning in West Kelowna

The fire has remained at an estimated size of 800 hectares since Sunday

The Mount Law wildfire burning in West Kelowna has not seen any significant growth in the past 48 hours, according to a Wednesday update (Aug. 18) from BC Wildfire Service.

Lower temperatures, increased precipitation and relative humidity recoveries prevented the fire from growing, which remains at an estimated size of 800 hectares and is suspected to be human-caused.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations also said on Wednesday that crews made good progress in holding the fire overnight.

On Sunday, a guard was constructed along the northern flank, which was extended along the western flank down to Highway 97C. On Tuesday, helicopters and air tankers worked to drop water and retardant on the blaze.

As a result, the following two properties on McIver Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert: 3660 and 3680.

Fifteen properties, however, remain on evacuation order:

3713 to 3725 Emerald Road

3658 to 3760 Gates Road

3250 Highway 97

3704 to 3770 Turnbull Road

Thousands of people have also been taken off of evacuation alert, with 477 properties at the following addresses still affected:

4305 to 4495 Maxwell Road

4715 to 5078 Paradise Valley Drive

5039 to 5051 Trepanier Court

4414 to 4690 Trepanier Road

4965 to 4975 Venner Court

“I am grateful for all the support our community has received to battle [the] fire, and we really appreciate the cooperation of residents with crews that are still working in the area,” said Jason Brolund, West Kelowna fire chief.

He noted that crews from BC Wildfire are joined today by West Kelowna, North Cowichan, Willowbrook, Port Hardy, Port McNeill, Woss and Sundre Alberta fire departments, as well as the RCMP and private equipment operators.

BC Wildfire has deployed 28 ground personnel supported by three helicopters and multiple pieces of heavy equipment. Crews are assisted by six water skimmers and four retardant air tankers.

