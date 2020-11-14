In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort)

No shortage of snow at Big White Ski Resort

50 cm of snow in past 24 hours, 77 cm in last seven days

Yesterday (Nov. 13) was a good day for ski resorts, especially Big White Ski Resort.

In the past 24 hours, 50 centimeters (20 inches) of new snow has fallen, 77 cm (30 in) in the past seven days.

The alpine snow base is now 68 cm (27 in) deep, and the total cumulative snowfall is 94 cm (37 in).

The weather on the resort as of Saturday (Nov. 14) afternoon, is -7 C.

Tonight, four to eight cm of snow is expected. Sunday will continue with sub-zero temperatures, bringing with it a mix of cloud and isolated flurries. More snow is also expected on the resort Monday.

The resort opens on Nov. 26, just 11 days, 18 hours away.

Until then, runs are closed.

Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

