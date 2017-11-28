Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Despite the unusual warm weather in the Okanagan, no records have been broken.

Warmer temperatures have persisted for the past week and although the weather has challenged hotter days in the past, no records were broken, said Lisa West, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Basically since last Wednesday there was an atmospheric river event on the coast and the impact for the Interior was a subtropical air mass,” she said.

It raised temperatures into the double digits in the Southern Interior, and “for Kelowna, from Nov. 22 until yesterday we were seeing temperatures between nine and 12 C, which is above normal,” said West.

The typical maximum temperature for November is five or six C.

In Vernon, temperatures came close to setting records, but didn’t reach quite reach the mark.

Temperatures are expected to cool off this week, said West.

