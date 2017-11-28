Black Press File Photo

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Despite the unusual warm weather in the Okanagan, no records have been broken.

Warmer temperatures have persisted for the past week and although the weather has challenged hotter days in the past, no records were broken, said Lisa West, a meteorologist with Environment Canada.

“Basically since last Wednesday there was an atmospheric river event on the coast and the impact for the Interior was a subtropical air mass,” she said.

It raised temperatures into the double digits in the Southern Interior, and “for Kelowna, from Nov. 22 until yesterday we were seeing temperatures between nine and 12 C, which is above normal,” said West.

The typical maximum temperature for November is five or six C.

In Vernon, temperatures came close to setting records, but didn’t reach quite reach the mark.

Temperatures are expected to cool off this week, said West.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
The gift of giving after a weekend of spending
Next story
Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

Just Posted

Kelowna an event centre in 2017 despite floods, smoke

City council told more than 150 permits were issued for outdoor events this year

Canadian 70’s band The Stampeders to play in Kelowna

The Stampeders will play at the Kelowna Community Theatre April 8

Warmer weather challenges records

The warmer temperatures have not broken weather records

Kokanee numbers continue to rebound

Improved spawning conditions in Okanagan Valley lakes paying dividends

Search for missing plane continues near Revelstoke

A plane that took off Saturday from Penticton failed to arrive in Edmonton

Trudeau apologizes for decades of LGBTQ discrimination by federal agencies

‘I am sorry. We are sorry,’ Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday.

One acts offer opporunity for new directors

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre is gearing up for An Evening of One Acts Dec. 7-9

VIDEO: Security heavy at first court appearance by accused B.C. cop killer

Oscar Arfmann charged with first-degree murder of Const. John Davidson

Police pursuit starts in Nakusp, ends in Coldstream

Kelowna driver facing multiple charges following police incident Monday

North Korea launches another missile

Watchdogs are concerned this dashes any hope of diplomatic opening

New lease on life following Williams Lake fire

A horse named Tony was rescued from behind the wildfire line this past summer and now lives in Kamloops

O’Keefe Ranch Christmas takes a trip through nostalgia

O’Keefe Ranch offers Victorian Christmas as a weekend to celebrate the holidays Dec. 9 and 10

Truck fire, chemical spill closes Highway 5 between Hope, Merritt

A transport vehicle has caught fire and is leaking a corrosive liquid

Laughing Stock Winery acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Winery on the Naramata Bench is acquired by Arterra Wines Canada

Most Read