Prime Minister Justin Trudeau updates the country on Canada’s COVID-19 response on Sunday, March 29, 2020. (CPAC)

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

There are no plans to call in Canada’s military to enforce quarantine or self-isolation measures amid COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Sunday.

“It’s really important we all follow the rules,” the prime minister said in Ottawa Sunday, during his now-daily press conference on the steps of Rideau Cottage.

Trudeau said Health Canada is following up with those being required to quarantine.

“It’s really important that we follow the rules. What we do today… will have a direct impact on whether or not Canada is able to make it through this crisis in the best possible way,” he said, urging Canadians to follow the measures laid out by health officials.

Trudeau himself said he will remain in isolation for two more weeks, even though his wife Sophie was recently given the all-clear from her COVID-19 diagnosis.

He says the couple took steps to remain apart, but staying at home for another two weeks is prudent because he was sharing a roof with someone who was ill.

The prime minister also unveiled funding for youth and seniors. He said Kids Help Phone will get $7.5 million and the New Horizons program for seniors, through the United Way, will get $9 million.

He says more aid for Canada’s charitable sector is coming but also urges those Canadians who can to donate to charities or offer to volunteer right now.

During the press conference, Trudeau was asked about communities that are preparing community centres and arenas to serve as make-shift hospitals for COVID-19 patients. v

“Our healthcare systems are designed to function close to capacity in normal situations…. these are not regular times,” he said.

“It is appropriate and necessary that we look at how to expand our health system to handle unprecedented numbers.”

READ MORE: Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

READ MORE: Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

More to come.

– With files from The Canadian Press

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

shelters

$157M through reaching home progream

50M targeted direactly to woman’s shelters

this is NEW funding

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Okanagan women spending quarantine making masks

Just Posted

RCMP, firefighters rally in support for health care workers in Kelowna

Pandosy Street was packed with supporters Saturday night

Social media a blessing and a curse during time of crisis: B.C. communication expert

‘In moments of crisis, fear is very real and palpable,’ says SFU’s Peter Chow-White

Kelowna RCMP plan mini parade past KGH to recognize health care workers

Kelowna officers will flash lights and sounds both Saturday and Sunday night

Perry and Stanley awarded top UBC Okanagan rookies

The volleyball star and soccer star won the prize over Heat’s virtual awards banquet

Interior Health officials outline pandemic response in virtual town hall

Kelowna-Lake County MLA Norm Letnick moderates digital discussion, Q&A with Interior Health leadership

No plans to call in military right now to enforce COVID-19 quarantine: Trudeau

Trudeau unveils $7.5M for Kids Help Phone, $9M for vulnerable seniors amid COVID-19

Okanagan women spending quarantine making masks

Group at Predator Ridge, and a colleague in Vernon, keeping busy making surgical masks for others

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

B.C. announces $3M for food banks to increase capacity during COVID-19

It is not clear how much of the money will flow towards Greater Victoria food banks

B.C. is seeing the highest rate of COVID-19 recovery in Canada, and there’s a few reasons why

British Columbia was one of the first to see rise in COVID-19 cases, and has also switched up testing

World COVID-19 update: U.S. expects 100,000 deaths; Oregon declares disaster

Comprehensive update of world news for Sunday, March 19.

Second million-dollar lotto ticket sold in Okanagan

Twice, in less than a month, somebody won Guaranteed Match Number prize with ticket bought in Vernon

No hesitation; two bystanders assist in South Okanagan house fire rescue

“I’d do it for anybody,” says Penticton man after assisting in house fire rescue

Summerland churches go online during COVID-19 pandemic

Livestream services, online support provided to congregations and community

Most Read