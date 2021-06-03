The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary is enacting Stage 1 water restrictions as of May 1. File Photo

No outdoor watering for Grindrod water customers

High turbidity, demand has plant operating at half speed

No watering outdoors for Grindrod Water Utility customers, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Thursday morning, June 3.

Turbidity is high in the Shuswap River due to spring runoff and to keep those high levels coming into the treatment plant, it has to operate at half speed in order to provide drinking water below that meets Canadian Drinking Water Guidelines.

Pumps are able to meet customer’s current high demand, but the Grindrod Water Treatment Plant is currently not producing a sufficient volume of water to keep up and ensure there is adequate water in the reservoir.

If things were to continue this way, the reservoir level could be depleted entirely resulting in loss of water for customers or compromised water quality.

To keep things in check, the RDNO is asking customers to not water outdoors — this means no sprinklers, filling hot tubs or pools or washing cars.

Drip irrigation could be operated overnight with properly installed systems. In addition, customers may hand water using a watering can or hose with spring-loaded nozzle.

Staff will be reviewing water demand patterns with the goal of developing water use restrictions in the future.

The goal will be to allow customers to water sparingly, on different schedules or during a specified time while still maintaining water levels in the reservoir.

Customers will be informed when restrictions are rescinded via road signs, the Grindrod Water email alert system, and the RDNO website.

READ MORE: Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon set new record-highs for June 2

READ MORE: Witnesses sought after woman hit by pickup truck in Vernon

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Mounties search for missing teen girl
Next story
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Just Posted

Lake Country RCMP are asking for help identifying a male suspect who left a business on Main Street two Fridays in a row without paying for a basket of goodies. The man was wearing the same clothes in both instances, but wore black sunglasses in the first case, and white in the second. (Contributed)
Perfume thieves strike Lake Country store twice

Two men sought for questioning in Lake Country shoplifting incidents

A fire at a sawmill on Highway 97 and Grandview Flats Road has closed the road. (Dylan Mahzorhaal photo)
VIDEO: Fire closes Highway 97 north-west of Vernon

Blaze at lumber yard has motorists turning around, explosives heard

Scott Bailey, 41, was last seen in Vernon May 31, 2021. (Facebook)
Search for missing Vernon man turns to mountains

Friends and family continue search efforts for father of three who was last seen May 31

BX-Swan Lake Fire Department (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
UPDATE: False alarm for RV fire on Highway 97 north of Vernon

RV ‘blaze’ turns out to be steam coming from engine

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: You lose up to 30% of your taste buds during flight

Your morning start for Thursday, June 3, 2021

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

FILE – Commissioners Marion Buller (left) and Commissioner Michele Audette prepare the official copy of the report for presentation to the government during ceremonies marking the release of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women report in Gatineau June 3, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Indigenous advocates decry new MMIWG plan as ‘aspirational statements,’ not action

National action plan was released two years after the inquiry

According to a Civil Resolution Tribunal decision issued May 31, Robin McLean is to pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 after his toilet overflowed into the condo directly below him July 20. (Unsplash)
B.C. man to pay for damages after toilet overflows into neighbours’ condo

Civil Resolution Tribunal rules Robin McLean must pay Xiangfei Kong $1,270 to cover the cost of water damage

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo) Chase RCMP have identified the suspect officers attempted to arrest while tracking down a black SUV. (File photo)
Man allegedly bites officer, drives over spike belts during arrest attempts by Chase RCMP

Sergeant said officers found suspect asleep at wheel of parked vehicle on three separate occasions

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s current travel restrictions are set to expire June 15, 2021. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
South Okanagan COVID-19 cases on the decline heading into summer

Return to ‘near-normal’ could come by fall if cases stay low and vaccination rates remain high

A ban on all open fires begins in the city of Penticton effective, June 4, 2021. (File photo)
Fire ban issued for Penticton due to dangerously dry conditions

The ban aligns with unusually dry spring and expected rapid wildfire development, says fire chief

A man walks through rows of chairs and privacy cubicles at the “Hockey Hub” mass vaccination centre, known as the CAA Centre, during the COVID-19 pandemic in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, June 3, 2021. This NHL-sized hockey rink is one of Canada’s largest vaccination centres. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Provinces consider COVID-19 vaccine incentives to reach those not getting shots

Manitoba, Quebec examine ways to reverse low, or lagging vaccination rates

Most Read