No northern movement: Palmer Fire remains 8-10 km from border

With no northern advancement in recent days, the Palmer Fire burning in Washington remains approximately 8 to 10 km from the Canadian border. (Northwest Washington Incident Management Team)

With no northern advancement in recent days, the Palmer Fire burning in Washington state remains approximately 8 to 10 km from the Canadian border.

As of Friday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. the fire was an estimated 7,279 hectares in size, with 416 personal assigned to fight it. It is 75 per cent contained.

All level 2 evacuations advising residents to be set to leave have been lifted and the Loomis-Oroville Road is now open; however, level 3 evacuation remains in place for Alemandi Road and Loomis-Oroville Road, which means residents are not allowed to return home. A level 1 advisory, asking residents to be ready to leave is also in place.

The current outlook for the wildfire by the Northwest Washington Incident Management Team is that the potential for fire movement is low.

In a release Friday morning, the team explained that as fire behaviour continues to decrease, crews are increasing mop-up efforts.

Their goal is to create a secure 200-foot perimeter around the fire’s edge before turning the fire over to local resources. Smoke will continue to be visible as pockets of unburned fuel continue to burn.

Higher winds forecast for Friday and Saturday may impact firefighting efforts or increase the chances of new starts. These winds however will allow firefighters to test and ensure the efficacy of their contingency lines.

For more information visit: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7029.

Wildfires

