Big White (File photo).

No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Big White is making changes to its procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

As 2020 moves from summer into fall, ski hills are prepping for the winter season.

Big White Ski Resort is making changes to its protocols to help protect staff, residents and guests from the spread of COVID-19. Senior vice president of Big White, Michael J Ballingall, said the mountain continues to follow Interior Health Authorities and the provincial government’s directives for operations.

This winter season, the mountain will be suspending the Tot Town Daycare, the tube park, night skiing and the skating rink.

The resort is currently reviewing all operating procedures in place for dog sleds, ice climbing, snowmobiles, horse sleigh rides and dinner sleigh tours.

Masks will also be required on all lift lines, during loading and unloading, on the gondola and at anytime indoors. The resort will have a capacity and skiers must purchase tickets online in advance, with pass holders having priority access.

Arriving at the resort will be different than in years past, as a parking attendant will guide motorists to a place to park and point skiers in the direction of hand washing and sanitizing stations.

Reduced capacity and physical distancing measures will be taken on all chair lifts, lines and gondola. Chair lifts will be open to full numbers as long as skiers are in the same bubble and single riders will be allowed on all lifts.

Gondola cabins will be disinfected with each new rider, which will require new designated uphill and downhill loading times to allow for cleaning time.

All activities will be available to book online to reduce foot traffic in the Village Centre Mall.

READ MORE: Interior Health reports zero new cases of COVID-19 as province sets single-day record

READ MORE: Employee at Kelowna GoodLife gym tests positive for COVID-19

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wanted Vernon man in custody after trying to fight police dog
Next story
UPDATE: power restored after vehicle crash causes outage in North Okanagan

Just Posted

No night skiing, ice skating or tubing at Big White this season

Big White is making changes to its procedures in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Wanted Vernon man in custody after trying to fight police dog

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

UPDATE: power restored after vehicle crash causes outage in North Okanagan

The outage affected morethan 3,000 customers from Armstrong to the west side of Okanagan Lake

Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

Morning Start: Remember handshakes? They likely started off as a safety measure

Your morning start for Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

B.C. gang leader Jamie Bacon sentenced to 18 years in Surrey Six case

Families of the victims shed tears as Justice Kathleen Ker of the B.C. Supreme Court delivered the sentence

Kootnekoff: Keeping a lid on French Immersion in Western Canada

Susan Kootnekoff is the founder of Inspire Law, her diverse legal career spans over 20 years

B.C. businesses owe $6.2 billion in deferred provincial tax payments

Student loan repayment, hotel tax among bills due in September

Dyer: Energy efficiency, the magic bullet

Kristy Dyer has a background in art and physics and consulted for Silicon Valley

15 late summer heat records broken across B.C.

Heat advisories over, smoke bulletins still in effect

Chase RCMP investigate shot fired during disagreement

Police say they continue to investigate, victim is not cooperating

Remembering Mona: Vernon businesswoman dearly missed by family, friends

Mona Elliott, longtime co-owner of what is now The Cowboy’s Choice, died Sept. 11, 2010

‘It’s been very, very tough’: B.C. chef echoes industry concerns of possible COVID re-closure

Food service sales crashed in April, dropping to $2.4 billion for the entire industry

Most Read