Health officials have reported 158 cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area since June 26. (File)

No new COVID-19 cases in Kelowna over the weekend

Kelowna has nine of the Interior Health region’s 13 active cases

As the province reported 131 new COVID-19 infections over the weekend, Interior Health reported just two, bringing the total numbers of cases in the region to 391 since the start of the pandemic.

Thirteen cases across the region are active and isolated, nine of which are linked to Kelowna — which reported no new case growth over the weekend, according to the health authority.

A total of 158 cases have been linked to Kelowna since June 26. That marks a decrease of one since Friday, Aug. 7, likely due to a data correction.

Just one person in the region is hospitalized and zero are in intensive care.

The province reported an average of 43 cases per day over the weekend.

Broken down by day, 50 people tested positive for the respiratory illness Friday to Saturday, 37 on Saturday to Sunday and a further 44 on Sunday to Monday. Health officials did not report any new deaths, leaving the provincial total at 195.

Of the 445 active cases province-wide, nine are battling the disease in hospital, three of whom are in critical care or intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed in a news conference Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: B.C. records 30-50 new COVID-19 cases a day over weekend, no new deaths

