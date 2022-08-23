The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

The Keremeos Creek wildfire on Aug. 19. (BC Wildfire Service)

No more evacuation alerts for the Keremeos Creek wildfire

Some properties along Green Mountain and Marron Valley Road had been on alert since Aug. 17

No more properties are on evacuation alert because of the Keremeos Creek wildfire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen rescinded alerts for 20 properties along Green Mountain Road and the northern end of Marron Valley Road on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 23.

The more than 7,000-hectare blaze is still classified as “out of control” by BC Wildfire Service, as the fire remains stable along the western side of Highway 3A.

Properties are the aforementioned roads had been on evacuation alert since Aug. 17, after almost all evacuation orders were rescinded for the area on the same day.

Smoke will continue to be visible from Highway 3A and surrounding communities, with the RDOS adding that rural residents are encouraged to actively prepare for emergencies.

Thunderstorms in the region on Monday night, Aug. 22, did not impact the fire, BCWS said in an update on Tuesday.

“The fire was not impacted by high winds,” said BCWS. “Various amounts of rain were received across the fire on Aug. 21.”

There are currently 190 firefighters assigned to work the blaze, with crews continuing to extinguish identified hot spots north of Olalla Creek Road.

“Crews have completed patrol and demobilized all equipment from Sheep Creek Road to Highway 3A,” BCWS said.

