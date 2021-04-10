No merge lanes needed on Armstrong’s Highway 97 access points: ministry

Highway 97A in Armstrong was closed in both directions Monday afternoon, just after 4 p.m., due to a serious accident at Rosedale Avenue. (Bob Dunbar photo)

No merge lanes are necessary at three of Armstrong’s intersection with Highway 97 according to the Transportation Ministry.

City of Armstrong council requested staff investigate reinstating merge lanes at Smith Drive, Rosedale Avenue and Harding Road. After contacting the ministry and reviewing accident history and slope stability, it was deemed unnecessary.

Accident history between 2015-20 was reviewed and records didn’t show serious accidents or fatalities at the intersections in question, illustrating there are no concerns with the current traffic design.

Last month, however, three people were injured in a T-bone incident on Rosedale on March 15. The crash closed the highway briefly in both directions while BC Air Ambulance landed to transport the 80-year-old driver in serious condition. Two patients in the 70s were taken to hospital by ground ambulance in stable condition.

Slope stability was also discussed, specifically regarding the access point on Rosedale Avenue. That slope is viewed regularly by ministry staff and they concluded there is no sign of instability.

Based on these findings, “there is no perception that changes are required,” reads the city staff report.

