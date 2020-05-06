(Black Press file photo)

No major injuries in North Okanagan crash involving child

Emergency crews called to rollover at midnight on Highway 6

Two occupants are OK following a rollover near Lumby early Wednesday morning.

RCMP, Lumby Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service attended the crash on Highway 6 near Grandview Avenue at approximately 12:30 a.m. May 6.

“The vehicle had gone off road and rolled. There were no reported injuries however one of the vehicle occupants were taken to hospital as a precaution,” said Cpl. Tania Finn, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP.

The occupant taken to hospital was a young child, according to Lumby Fire Chief Tony Clayton.

The vehicle sustained substantial damage in the crash.

