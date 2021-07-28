No mail deliveries for Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver due to poor air quality

Some residents in the Okanagan will not be receiving mail today.

Poor air quality has forced Canada Post to postpone its deliveries.

The smoke from wildfires prompted a red service alert on Wednesday, July 28. Delivery will resume once it is deemed safe to do so. Residents in Kelowna, Penticton and Oliver will experience delivery delays.

“The safety of our employees is our number one priority. A Red service alert means that we are suspending delivery for the day and not sending our delivery agents out, as air quality conditions have made it unsafe,” said Canada Post in an emailed statement.

