No Magic! show for Kelowna

The Magic! show scheduled for this Friday at Waterfront Park’s Island Stage has been cancelled.

Brandon Cochran of Rock District said the cancellation of the reggae-pop band known for their songs Rude and Kiss Me was cancelled “due to unforseen circumstances.”

Out-of-town ticketholders will receive refunds from the point of purchase and tickets purchased by locals will be honoured at any future Rock District Island Stage concerts of equal or greater value starting in 2020.

“We do express our deepest apologies for the inconveniences that this has caused,” Cochran said.

On the brightside, for those who wanted to enjoy the park this Friday, they will not experience any interruptions.

Waterfront Park will be open to the public on Friday, June 21.

