No leaks in propane truck crash near Enderby

Canyon Road overturn closed road for several hours

A tanker truck that overturned near Enderby closed the road for a few hours Friday but didn’t leave a spill.

The edge of Canyon Road is believed to have given way when the truck carrying propane hit the soft edge Friday morning near the Pumphouse Road intersection. This caused the vehicle to slide down into the ditch and overturn, closing the road while the truck was recovered.

“An assessment of the scene, completed by fire department personnel, confirmed the container holding the propane had not been breached and the propane was fully contained,” RCMP media relations Const. Chris Terleski said.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported as a result of the collision.

