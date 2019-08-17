Photo: Cindy Van Buren/Facebook

UPDATE: Non-suspicious Peachland house fire sends two to hospital

The fire broke out early Saturday morning, two occupants were sent to hospital for smoke inhalation

Update: 9:32 am

Four occupants were in the house at the time of a serious house fire in Peachland just after 1 a.m Saturday.

All residents of the house escaped safely, though Peachland Fire and Rescue Service said two occupants were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation and that a family pet remains unaccounted for.

“Fire arriving crews found a fully involved fire with flames through the roof and windows,” said fire chief Dennis Craig.

“Our main concern was the fire spreading.”

The fire did cause smoke and melting damage to properties on each side of the blaze, but the fire was knocked down before further spreading.

The fire was difficult to mop up, said Craig, who said fire crews left at about 6 a.m. but that they is staff keeping an eye on the fire to ensure no hot spots pick back up.

Craig said that they don’t believe the fire to be suspicious and that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Original: 9:15 am

An early morning fire was reported Saturday in Peachland.

The house fire erupted in the early hours on Smith Way.

No injuries have yet been reported.

More details to come.

