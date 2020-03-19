(Capital News file photo)

No injuries in West Kelowna rollover

Emergency crews responded to the accident Wednesday evening

There were no reported injuries in a single-vehicle accident which caused a rollover into an embankment Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to the accident in the 2400 block of Boucherie Road where a 46-year-old man’s Chevrolet sedan had rolled onto its roof.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor as the RCMP investigation remains open.

READ MORE: City of West Kelowna shuts down city hall due to COVID-19

RCMP

