No injuries in West Kelowna rollover

There were no reported injuries in a single-vehicle accident which caused a rollover into an embankment Wednesday evening.

Just after 6 p.m., West Kelowna RCMP responded to the accident in the 2400 block of Boucherie Road where a 46-year-old man’s Chevrolet sedan had rolled onto its roof.

Intoxication is not believed to be a factor as the RCMP investigation remains open.

