No injuries after semi-truck drives into Galena Bay near Revelstoke

Upper Arrow Lakes Ferry anchored for nearly 10 hours while vehicle is recovered

A semi-truck which drove into Galena Bay between Nakusp and Revelstoke kept the Arrow Lakes Ferry from running for nearly half the day on Thursday.

According to Marinus Goossen, Marine Manager with WaterBridge Ferries, at approximately 2:30 am this morning (Feb. 9) a transport truck without an attached trailer drove into Galena Bay at the Upper Arrow Lake Ferry terminal.

Goossen added that the truck was submerged in 8 ft of water, and crews brought in a heavy tow truck from Vernon to move the vehicle.

The two occupants of the truck were uninjured and brought to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp by ambulance from the scene of the incident.

The ferry was unable to run for nearly 10 hours but resumed its route on schedule at around noon this afternoon (Feb. 9).

Nakusp RCMP responded to the incident but hasn’t released any more information at this time.

