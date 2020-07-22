BC Wildfire Map

No growth on wildfire near Merritt as BC Wildfire works to contain

The fire is 28-hectares in size and located near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band

A 28-hectare blaze 45 kilometers east of Merritt is being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is burning in steep and rocky terrain near Highway 8 and the Shackan Indian Band.

On Monday, July 20, the BC Wildfire Service responded with two helicopters and 52 BC Wildfire personnel in an effort to douse the flames. Since then, the helicopters have left and 40 personnel remain on the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation after it was first reported on July 20 in the Skuhun Creek area.

The forecast in Merritt is currently 31 degrees and sunny with winds traveling southwest 30 km/h.

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
