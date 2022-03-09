No female brewmasters in Penticton, Canada’s beer capital: Tin Whistle Brewing

In honour of International Women’s Day, March 8, Tin Whistle Brewing made a beer by women, including inviting local female high school science students to create the brew. Even the label’s design is by women. (Tin Whistle photo)

In honour of International Women’s Day, on March 8, Tin Whistle brewed up a Pink Boots hazy pale ale beer brewed by women, in support of women. But Penticton’s oldest brewery didn’t stop there, it invited local female high school science students to be part of the beer-making process.

Before the industrial age, women were society’s beer brewers, but now there are no women brewers at Penticton’s eight breweries, said Tin Whistle co-owner Alexis Esseltine.

“What are we going to do about it? Inspire the next generation,” said Esseltine.

“We invited three local high school science students to join brew day. If we want to bring more women into beer we need to expose them to this incredible industry. When I grew up in rural Ontario I was a high school science nerd, but all I knew of science careers were the traditional nurse and doctor roles,” Esseltine said.

“Here we are in an industry full of science from yeast biology through to alcohol chemistry and we need young women to know there is an incredible career for them here.”

Pink Boots has given over $200,000 in scholarships since the program’s inception nine years ago.

“It is important for us to come together to raise awareness and funds for Pink Boots Society Canada a non-profit organization helping women and non-binary folk in the alcohol industry advance their careers through education,” said Lundy Dale, Pink Boots Canada BC Representative.

Tin Whistle’s Pink Boots Hazy pale ale label was woman-designed, and printing was generously donated by Summit Labels.

This new hazy pale ale is a juicy, smooth, tropical hazy pale ale and will be available for sale starting March 15 in private and government liquor stores throughout the Okanagan Valley, as well as in the brewery’s historic Penticton taproom at the Cannery Trade Centre at 1475 Fairview Rd.

A portion of proceeds from each beer sold supports Pink Boots Society Canada.

