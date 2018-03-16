No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

A Princeton mom who had to be shown how to properly hold a hockey stick made a once-in-a-lifetime shot last week and scored $5,000.

Jennie Sawicki was attending the Princeton Secondary School grad hockey game Wednesday and won the chance to shoot for cash in one of the event’s many fundraisers.

“I didn’t even want to do it,” she said, after putting the puck through a tiny hole from 89 feet. “I have never played hockey.”

When she made the goal, “I thought no way that just happened.”

Sawicki managed to shoot the puck through a slot 1.5 inches high and 3.5 inches wide.

The shoot for cash fundraiser was insured through Valley First, and that company also covered the premium for the grad class as a donation.

Manager Linda Ortwein said while the firm brokers a policy for a similar contest held during each home Posse game, they’ve never had a winner.

“This is interesting. It’s the first time going through the claims process,” she said.

While the claim for the winnings has already been filed, the insurer will inspect video and witness statements before releasing the prize, she added.

Sawicki plans to spend her windfall on travel for her children. Her son is planning a graduation trip to Punta Cana this year, and her daughter is traveling to Florida to compete in an international cheerleading competition.

“I feel so blessed and I want to thank Valley First – you girls rock.”

To report a typo, email:
publisher@similkameenspotlight.com.


andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna
Next story
Accessibility committee focusing on infrastructure, transportation, health

Just Posted

Driver smashes into Kelowna business

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Okanagan – Shuswap weekend weather

Plan your weekend better with a weather update from Black Press media

Accessibility committee focusing on infrastructure, transportation, health

Lake Country - The Access and Age-friendly Committee’s annual report will be presented Tuesday

Feature Friday: Keeping Central Okanagan schools safe in a new era

Safety threats posed to students and staff at Central Okanagan schools are rare events.

Unionized school support staff take financial hit

Ten-month employees lose money on two-week spring break

Carli’s Cultural Connections: Ukrainian dance in Kelowna

This video segment features the Dolyna Ukrainian Cultural Society dancers

B.C. pitches in for Vancouver-Seattle high-speed rail

John Horgan contributes $300,000 for business case study

Driver smashes into Kelowna business

It took out part of glass front door, but there were no injuries to driver or anyone inside.

Province invests $50M to save B.C.’s 34 Indigenous languages

Funds will go towards the preservation and revitalization of languages spoken by less than 6,000 people

B.C., three northwest U.S. states join forces on trade, addiction, environment

B.C. and the governors have also agreed to further strengthen cross-border trade relationships

$1.6B contract one of three awarded for Site C dam in northeastern B.C.

Government says as many as 1,600 workers by the peak of construction in 2021 will be hired

COLUMN: Why fans should continue watching the Canucks

After a tough season, Vancouver fans have promise for remaining 11 games

No experience needed: Princeton woman shoots and scores $5,000

A Princeton mom shoots and scores $5,000 and she didn’t even know how to hold a hockey stick

Protesters back at Kinder Morgan pipeline site, a day after court banned them

Demonstrators said they were outside the ‘injunction zone,’ and one chained herself to equipment

Most Read