Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29

Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on eventual wage parity.

Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle says in a statement that progress was being made during two days of negotiations before they ended late Thursday.

McGarrigle says talks broke off when the two private contractors bargaining on behalf of BC Transit rejected eventual wage parity with Metro Vancouver transit operators who make an average of $3 more per hour.

The Unifor statement says no future negotiating dates are scheduled.

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29, suspending BC Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

The union says two years of bargaining leading up to the strike failed to make headway on demands including job security, benefits, or the wage parity issue.

—The Canadian Press

BC Transit

Previous story
Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton
Next story
Hollywood A-listers push for RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Colin Krieger, Maverick Party leadership candidate, is in Vernon Friday, March 18. (Contributed)
Maverick Party leadership candidate in Vernon

(Contributed)
UBCO volleyball player/Kelowna native wins Canada West Rookie of the Year

Site plan indicating building locations with digitally embedded renderings (Photo/District of Peachland)
Major makeover proposed for Todd’s RV in Peachland

Railway crossing upgrades are on route at 37th Avenue in Vernon. (Google Maps photo)
Road improvements drive Vernon detour