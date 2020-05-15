The City of Kelowna has yet to make a decision on whether it will extend free parking in the downtown and South Pandosy areas. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

The City of Kelowna has not yet announced a decision as to whether or not it will extend the free parking measures implemented as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of downtown businesses.

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23 in an effort to assist businesses, currently operating by take-out only methods, in getting more traffic.

That initiative is set to expire on May 31.

As some downtown businesses are set to reopen when some pandemic restrictions are lifted on May 19 and several others have plans in the works, traffic in those areas is expected to increase.

“We’ve noticed over the past couple weeks the usage is definitely increasing,” said Dave Duncan, the city’s parking services manager. “It’s a positive sign. Things are starting to return to whatever the new normal will be.”

The matter will go back before council before the free parking ends — likely for the next meeting on May 25, according to Duncan.

“We’re still working on recommendations,” he said. “It’s probably going to be pretty close to the wire before we make a decision on which direction to go.”

He said information from the provincial government has kept the city on its toes as to what the best course of action is.

While parking is free of charge in the areas, time restrictions are still enforced.

Other municipalities across the valley also implemented free parking. Vernon has extended its free parking until July 1. Penticton’s free parking expires on May 31 as well; they are also yet to make a decision on the program’s extension.

READ MORE: Kelowna to open some public facilities in phased-in reopening plan

READ MORE: Kelowna council green lights new drive-thru despite staff’s climate concerns

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wet’suwet’en land title disputes an ‘internal issue,’ B.C. minister says
Next story
Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

Just Posted

Isolation sites for residents experiencing homelessness in Kelowna, West Kelowna

The sites are for those who are immunocompromised or may experience COVID-19 symptoms

No decision on free parking extension in downtown Kelowna

Parking has been free in the downtown and South Pandosy areas since March 23

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Gas main upgrade on Old Okanagan Highway, expect delays

Work will start on May 19 between Reece Road and Gosset Road

Family films mistakenly sold at Kelowna garage sale find way back home 10 years later

The films belonged to a family who had once lived on Vancouver Island

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Editorial: New math may prompt parents to send kids back to school

Province announces greater detail on plans for Jan. 1 in-class instruction

Partial return to class for Central Okanagan students: COVID-19

School District 23 and the Board of Education have released a letter regarding returning to class

PHOTOS: Canada Post employees salute healthcare workers in Vernon

Parade in appreciation of healthcare workers went past Vernon Jubilee Hospital Thursday evening

‘It feels surreal’: Armstrong grad wins $80K UBC scholarship

Aidan Eglin is a recipient of the prestigious Schulich Leader Award

Skateboard park, pickleball, tennis courts to open May 16 in West Kelowna

Measures such as no handshaking, good hygiene, distancing and staying home when sick are in place

Pandemic orders sparking more landlord-tenant disputes, says Princeton RCMP

Princeton RCMP are fielding an increasing number of calls about landlord and… Continue reading

Missing Barriere senior may be heading to the Okanagan or Vancouver Island

Members of the public are asked to keep their eyes open to help find the grandmother

Inmate sues Kamloops prison claiming broken wheelchair left him injured

James Francis Hughes suffers from partial paralysis and requires aids to allow him to be mobile

Most Read