RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.

RCMP continue to investigate a shooting in Keremeos that took place on Sept. 26. Three were arrested at the scene but so far, no charges have been forwarded to Crown.

No charges yet for September shooting in Keremeos

Police say the victim is recovering

No charges have been laid yet in connection to a September shooting, that left one man injured in Keremeos.

“This incident is still under investigation by our Penticton RCMP Detachment General Investigation Section,” said Sgt. Jason Bayda, Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional Detachment Media Relations Officer. “Names of suspects cannot be released prior to any formal charges being approved.”

The victim of the shooting is recovering, confirmed Bayda.

One man was injured and three people were arrested following a shooting at a Keremeos home on Saturday, Sept. 26.

The RCMP said the victim of the shooting was taken to a local medical clinic after sustaining a severe gunshot wound. He was then transported by air ambulance to a regional hospital for advanced medical care.

READ MORE: Three arrested after shooting in Keremeos

Three individuals were arrested at the scene. At the time, RCMP said there wasn’t any risk to the public. But police wouldn’t comment further on what caused the shooting, or any information about the three arrested including their ages, citing that the investigation is ongoing.

The Penticton RCMP’s General Investigation Section has assumed conduct of the investigation.


monique.Tamminga@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Shooting

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna airport cancels, delays flights amidst first snowfall
Next story
Make room for snow plows: Lake Country district

Just Posted

District of Lake Country Council approved Lightbox Enterprises Ltd. for a non-medical cannabis retail license Monday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Black Press Media File).
Council greenlights Lake Country’s second cannabis store

Council voted 4-3 to approve Dutch Love Cannabis at Oct. 20 meeting

The District of Lake Country’s wildfire reduction work near Beaver Lake dam will repurpose ground debris for firewood to warm Okanagan Indian Band seniors’ homes. (District of Lake Country)
Lake Country fire mitigation project provides firewood to OKIB seniors

‘Ironic and satisfying’ repurposed wood to provide heat: Okanagan Indian Band Chief

Firefighters off of Hwy 33 put out smouldering patches of the Joe Rich wildfire east of Kelowna in 2017 - Credit: Capital News, file photo.
BC Wildfire burns debris in Joe Rich

The burns are being conducted to help rehabilitate areas affected by firefighting in 2017

A photo posted on Facebook under the Kelowna Alert page shows emergency vehicles blocking Westside Road. (Mark Kay photo)
UPDATE: Westside Road closed after vehicle crashes 100 feet down embankment

West Kelowna emergency crews performing high angle rescue

(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon house fire deemed suspicious

An investigation into the Wednesday morning fire has been turned over to the RCMP

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
VIDEO: One day until B.C. voters go to the polls in snap election defined by pandemic

NDP Leader John Horgan’s decision to call an election comes more than a year ahead of schedule and during a pandemic

The deer were allegedly shot within Princeton town limits, late at night. Black Press File Photo.
Armed man, in full camouflage, allegedly shoots deer in downtown Princeton

‘The list of charges goes on and on,’ said RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
B.C. driver thought he retrieved a dead bald eagle – until it came to life in his backseat

The driver believed the bird to be dead and not unconscious as it turned out to be

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Chastity Davis-Alphonse took the time to vote on Oct. 21. B.C’s general Election Day is Saturday, Oct. 24. (Chastity Davis-Alphonse Facebook photo)
B.C. reconciliation advocate encourages Indigenous women to vote in provincial election

Through the power of voice and education Chastity Davis-Alphonse is hopeful for change

White Rock RCMP Staff Sgt. Kale Pauls has released a report on mental health and policing in the city. (File photos)
White Rock’s top cop wants to bill local health authority for lengthy mental-health calls

‘Suggestion’ included in nine-page review calling for ‘robust’ support for healthcare-led response

A Le Chateau retail store is shown in Montreal on Wednesday July 13, 2016. Le Chateau Inc. says it is seeking court protection from creditors under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act to allow it to liquidate its assets and wind down its operations.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Clothing retailer Le Chateau plans to close its doors, files for CCAA protection

Le Chateau said it intends to remain fully operational as it liquidates its 123 stores

The Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO)
Police watchdog clears Kelowna RCMP in connection to man’s death

The man died following a single vehicle crash on Highway 97 in June

Most Read