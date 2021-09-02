No charges laid against driver that struck pedestrian in West Kelowna parking lot

Pedestrian tried to vandalize car, injured as the driver attempted to flee

No charges have been laid against the driver who struck a pedestrian at a Dollarama Store in West Kelowna on Tuesday.

The pedestrian had become angry at the driver of the vehicle and began damaging the vehicle, said West Kelowna RCMP. The pedestrian fell while the driver of the vehicle reversed and received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

