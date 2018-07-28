A wildfire started July 27 near Yates Road in Kelowna. - BC Wildfire Service

Kelowna wildfire under control

The wildfire started from two youths playing with a lighter, July 27

Update: 12 p.m.

A wildfire that started in the Glenmore area of Kelowna July 27 is now considered under control, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre in a news release.

“It is in mop-up stage, which means fire crews are going through the area thoroughly looking for hotspots to ensure they are all extinguished with water. Conditions could still change, depending on weather such as wind.

“As a precautionary measure, the evacuation alert for the 933 properties in the Wilden area (access via Rio Drive, Upper Canyon Drive and Union Road) are still in effect until further notice. A map showing the list of roads and properties under evacuation alert can be viewed at cordemergency.ca/map.”

Original:

A wildfire that sparked yesterday near Yates Road in Kelowna has not grown overnight, according to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre’s Twitter.

Crews are now in the mop-up stages of the fire and evacuation alerts remain in place for those in the Wilden area, the centre tweeted.

Currently, there are 19 Kelowna Fire Department firefighters on scene this morning.

READ MORE: Okanagan wildfire round-up: 320 firefighters battle scorching heat and flames

Two teens, playing with a lighter, were the cause of the fire.

