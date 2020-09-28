Nine new COVID-19 cases announced in Interior Health region

The total number of cases since the pandemic started is now at 531 for the region

Interior Health (IH) has announced a total of nine new cases of COVID-19 for the region since Friday, Sept. 25.

28 cases are active and are currently in isolation, with one person in hospital.

Five of the cases are linked to the outbreak at Calvary Chapel Kelowna, which was declared on Friday as well.

Over the weekend, the province recorded 267 new cases and three new deaths due to COVID-19. There are currently 1,302 active cases in the province overall, with 3,372 people under public health monitoring.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry advised people to keep social circle small as Thanksgiving approaches.

“Now is not the time to have the family gathering,” she said.

“We need all of us to encourage and support people to do the right thing. We can control the course of the pandemic.”

READ: Weekend sees 267 cases, 3 deaths in B.C.; Dr. Hnery says events leading to COVID spread

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus