Niedermayer jersey retirement ceremony a dream come true

Penticton minor hockey players bring home memories of a lifetime from Niedermayer jersey retirement

Scott Niedermayer waves to the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo - courtesy Anaheim Ducks)

A whirlwind trip to California came to an end this week for a group of Penticton minor hockey players who brought home a gear bag full of memories and a silver medal.

The atom development team had an opportunity to play in a tournament where they finished second, but the real highlight was last Sunday night.

The kids were in the stands at the Honda Centre in Anaheim, Calif., to witness a special jersey retirement ceremony for their assistant coach, Scott Niedermayer, whose son, Luke, is also a member of their team.

“It was so amazing to see Scott’s jersey being retired. We are so lucky to have him on our team,” said Amy Polvere, one of the Penticton players after the ceremony. “The tournament was really cool and (we) got to play some U.S.A. teams. We had so much fun and we won silver.”

Added teammate Rhys Haddad: “It was a good opportunity and a lot of fun. It was very special to watch Scott’s jersey being raised into the rafters.”

Niedermayer, who moved to Penticton from California last year, stood at centre ice with his wife Lisa, sons Luke, Jackson (who plays for the B.C. Hockey League Vees) and Josh (Okanagan Hockey Academy) watched as the No. 27 jersey was hoisted aloft.

Related: Rookie Penticton Vees player Niedermayer following in his father’s skates

His sweater joined those of previous Ducks (No. 8) Teemu Selänne and (No. 9) Paul Kariya, who both spoke during the ceremony.

This was Niedermayer’s third jersey retirement. The others were by the National Hockey League New Jersey Devils and Western Hockey League Kamloops Blazers.

Despite it being the third time, Niedermayer said, prior to leaving for California, it was “humbling” and “an honour.”

According to Penticton player Peter Forbes, whose father Peter Forbes is the team’s head coach, there was a couple of parts of the ceremony he really enjoyed.

“I liked it when they played the song Natural (Imagine Dragons) when they showed his highlights. I also liked the video of his fight where he kicked the jersey, everyone was laughing.”

That video was of a 1999 fight between Niedermayer and the New York Rangers’ Valeri Kamenski, whose jersey wound up over Niedermayer’s head. He pulled it off and kicked it with his skate.

“I thought it was a wonderful experience. It was lots of fun to bond with my teammates,” said team member Joshua Ouellette. “The rules were a little different in the U.S. hockey games. It is really neat that Luke is on our team and his dad is Scott Niedermayer.”

Related: Minor hockey players headed to Anaheim

For coach Peter Forbes, who described the trip as a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and worked with the kids on their many fundraisers for the trip, it was a dream come true.

“It was really special being at Scott’s jersey retirement and then having him join us on the bench for our final game against the Junior Reign from Anaheim,” said Forbes. “It was truly a great experience for me and everyone was so happy with the trip. The kids had a fun tournament and really played their best leaving it all out on the ice.”

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 MarkBrett
Send Mark Brett an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Former Anaheim Duck, Scott Niedermayer watches his jersey rise to the rafters with his family during the jersey retirement ceremony prior to the game between the Anaheim Ducks and the Washington Capitals on February 17 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo - courtesy Anaheim Ducks)

Assistant coach Scott Niedermayer (back) with his Penticton atom development team following their silver medal game in California. (Photo - Submitted)

Paul Kariya and Teemu Selänne talk during the jersey retirement ceremony for Scott Niedermayer (left) at Honda Center in Anaheim, California. (Photo - Courtesy Anaheim Ducks)

Previous story
Pool plans disappoint Shuswap swim clubs
Next story
Unvaccinated teens seek measles shot in wake of Vancouver outbreak

Just Posted

BC SPCA investigates Okanagan woman with prior animal abuse convictions

BC SPCA is investigating a property near Vernon

Lake Country staff work to mitigate wildfire risk in Okanagan Centre

Staff have been removing forest fuels and some trees

A mother’s warning: Man follows Peachland teen to her home from Kelowna

The teen’s mother is warning others about the incident

Ice rescue reported at Ellison Lake a false alarm

Emergency crews are responding

Kelowna RCMP urge hit and run driver to turn themselves in

An alleged hit and run occured late Feb. 18

Sell regulated heroin to curb B.C.’s overdose problem: report

B.C. Centre on Substance Use points to organized crime and money-laundering as contributing factors

Bursaries available for trades students at Okanagan College

“With this bursary, we want women to know that there is a place for you in this industry and a place for you to excel.”

B.C. Speaker Darryl Plecas resumes battle with suspended staff

Committee meets at B.C. legislature to consider new allegations

North BC broken axle derailment could happen again: TSB

CN coal train derailment caused by broken axle can happen again without a different way to inspect

5 Events to check out at local ski hills

Check out this new column from Okanagan events guru Christina Ferreira

Okanagan hopes $111M in B.C. wildfire cash will extinguish fires this summer

Unknown yet how much of funding targeted for the Okanagan

Alberta’s oil-by-rail plan a worry for Shuswap mayor

High volume of train traffic already an environmental/public safety concern

Risk of ‘deadly avalanches’ leads to warning for B.C.’s south coast

Weak layer of snow on Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland could trigger an avalanche

Former homeless man hopes to inspire change for others

Dean Schaffler was one of the more recognizable men living on the street in Kelowna

Most Read