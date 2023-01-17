Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

Nicolas Jimenez. (Black Press Media file photo)

ICBC CEO Nicolas Jimenez to take on top role at BC Ferries

Jimenez spent close to 20 years with the insurance corporation

The head of B.C.’s insurance corporation is shifting his transportation focus.

After close to 20 years with ICBC, most recently as president and CEO, Nicolas Jimenez is leaving to lead BC Ferries instead.

The latter Crown corporation has been without a permanent CEO since July, when Mark Collins was fired from the position. Since then, Vice President and CFO Jill Sharland has been filling in.

At the time, BC Ferries said it was time for “renewal, fresh ideas and a renewed commitment to the highest standards of customer service, safety and affordability.”

READ ALSO: BC Ferries CEO fired

In the months since then, the ferry operator said it conducted an international search for the best next person.

“Nicolas Jimenez is the right leader at the right time for BC Ferries. He is a change leader with a proven track record of success. He is customer focused with a deep commitment to financial accountability and rate affordability,” Board Chair Joy MacPhail said in a statement Tuesday (Jan. 17).

She added it will be up to him now to tackle issues of staffing shortages, service disruptions and revitalizing fleets.

ICBC’s board of directors thanked Jimenez for his service and called his departure a loss for the company.

“We look back on his contributions to ICBC with admiration and appreciation. We wish him nothing but success in his new role,” Board Chair Catherine Holt said in a statement. They have appointed CFO Phil Leong as their intermin replacement.

Jimenez will work his last day with ICBC on Feb. 3, before starting at BC Ferries on March 6.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCFerriesBusinessICBC

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau says Ottawa looking at bail reform after letter from premiers demands action
Next story
Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver

Just Posted

Anti-COVID mandate protesters at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna Jan. 29, 2022 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)
Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver

Cats found in box in Penticton in Dec. (OHS)
101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan