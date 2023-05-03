The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

The Coldwater River in Merritt is experiencing high water levels. (Submitted)

Nicola Valley under severe thunderstorm watch while rivers rise

River flows are heavy in the area as region prepares for storm

The Nicola Valley has been put on a severe thunderstorm watch by Environment Canada.

Conditions are favourable for strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain for the evening of May 3, prompting the weather service to ask residents to stay inside.

River levels on both the Coldwater and Nicola Rivers running through Merritt have risen considerably recently due to hot temperatures melting the snowpack as well as considerable rain.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” reads the alert. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

READ MORE: Floods force additional evacuations on Westside, others on alert

READ MORE: Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BC StormMerritt

Previous story
Boundary residents urged to prepare ‘grab and go’ bag amid continued flood risks
Next story
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

Just Posted

The Moose Hide Campaign began as a BC-born, Indigenous-led grassroots movement to engage men and boys in ending violence towards women and children. (Okanagan College)
Okanagan College raising the issue of gender-based violence

(Pixabay file photo)
Kelowna artwork to be outfitted with new technology to capture and kill airborne viruses

(Kelowna Ultimate Player’s Society/Submitted)
Top Ultimate players converging on Kelowna

Two people are seen in a canoe on Mission Creek May 2. The BC River Forecast Centre predicts the creek will continue to rise throughout the week. (Karen Hill/Capital News)
Kelowna residents urged to be careful as Mission Creek rises