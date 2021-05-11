(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

A fundraiser designed to support Indigenous student awards at Okanagan College (OC) is returning for its second year.

Through OC’s “Sticks Up” Bracket Challenge, one or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers while enrolled at the school will be able to receive an Aboriginal Students Award. Recipients are selected based on financial needs.

By supporting student awards, OC said that “we are pursuing initiatives that increase the participation and success of Indigenous learners at the College.”

The fundraiser comes in the form of an NHL Stanley Cup playoffs bracket, where participants purchase a ticket to enter the challenge. Entrants then fill out a bracket and select who they think will win each of the 15 best-of-seven series in this year’s playoffs.

The first-place prize is a Fanatics NHL jersey of the winner’s favourite team. Whoever finishes in second place will receive a $100 gift card for Skip the Dishes, while third place earns you a $50 gift card for Steam.

All participants who purchase a ticket will receive a door prize entry to win a Funko Pop! Connor McDavid figure.

The college launched the fundraiser in 2019 when Yvonne Oppenheimer was named the recipient of an Aboriginal Students Award. A delay in last year’s playoffs due to COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.

Registration for the challenge closes on May 16 and can be done so here. Donations are also accepted.

READ MORE: Syilx artist selected as winner of Kelowna Gospel Mission’s mural project

READ MORE: Strengthening Syilx women’s identities, ties to the land

@aaron_hemens
aaron.hemens@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kelowna ranked 12th best city in Canada for young people to work
Next story
Drug users were shut out of Vancouver’s decriminalization proposal, critics say, demanding redo

Just Posted

A Falkland man will present a 600+ signature petition to the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board Thursday, May 20, opposing dog control in Electoral Area D, which includes Falkland, Silver Creek, Salmon Valley and Ranchero/Deep Creek. (File photo)
600-plus sign Falkland man’s petition against dog control

Similar bylaw rejected by 200 public hearing attendees when topic came up 9 years ago

Friends Fraser O'Brien, Chris and Ben Reinhardt and Youngbin Kim enjoy a game of hockey on Okanagan Lake off Kin Beach this past winter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Synthetic ice scores outdoor rink applause from Vernon

A new year-round rink could make its way to Polson, Kin Beach or Kin Racetrack

(Pixabay photo)
NHL bracket challenge supporting Indigenous awards at Okanagan College

One or more Indigenous students experiencing financial barriers will be able to receive an award

Vernon’s Okanagan Spring Brewery has announced partial proceeds from sales of its new Terrace Mountain Session IPA will be earmarked for BC wildfire prevention and relief. (Okanagan Spring Brewery photo)
New beer from Vernon brewery boosts B.C. wildfire relief

Okanagan Spring Brewery donating portion of sales from new Terrace Mountain Session IPA

The Baxter Bridge at the north end of Trinity Valley Road east of Enderby was shut down by the Ministry of Transportation to all but foot and light emergency vehicle traffic Nov. 8 due to structural issues. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Inspection of bridge east of Enderby begins

Follow-up work on the repaired Baxter Bridge will run from May 11-15.

Members of the Vernon Kalamalka Chorus sing in their cars, tuned into the radio, under the direction of Debbie Parmenter. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
VIDEO: Vernon choir steers around COVID with ‘carbershop’ twist

Singers find a unique way to practice during pandemic restrictions

(Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Experts now predict 33.6% rise in B.C. home sales for 2021

BCREA economists also predict home prices to increase by 14.3%

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

B.C. Auditor General Michael Pickup in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS
B.C. didn’t effectively manage conservation lands program: auditor general

Michael Pickup says staff had limited approaches to resolving the unauthorized use of the most at-risk conservation lands

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Google
Threats against Kamloops school forces a hold and secure

The threats were made against Brock Middle School

(Pixabay)
B.C. doctors could face consequences for spreading COVID misinformation: college

College says doctors have a higher level of responsibility to not spread incorrect information

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau receives his COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccination in Ottawa, Friday, April 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
75% of Canadians need 1st vaccine dose to have more normal summer: Trudeau

The country is on track to hit a major milestone on the road to COVID-19 herd immunity Tuesday, with 40% vaccinated with a 1st dose

A black bear, dubbed Huckleberry by Deep Cove, B.C., residents died on July 31, 2020, after becoming conditioned to food and humans. (North Shore Black Bear Society photo)
Fewer dead bears, more fines: Advocates call for B.C. conservation officer reform

B.C. Bear Alliance wants to see body cameras on conservation officers after more than 600 black bears were killed this past year

Most Read