Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)

Next round for Kelowna Springs golf course going before council

Amendments to Official Community Plan land designation expected to be approved by council

The future land use of Kelowna Springs golf course will be back in front of council on March 20th.

It is expected that amendments to the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) will be approved by council, changing the land use designation from industrial to private recreation.

If approved the matter will be forwarded to a public hearing.

In the summer of 2022, concern was raised by council over the property being designated as future industrial use under the OCP.

READ MORE: Kelowna councillor drives change of heart on use of golf course land

A vote to change the designation in August was defeated in a tie vote on council, and the matter was brought forward again in February this year.

Council voted in favour of amending the OCP at its February 28 regular meeting.

READ MORE: Council avoids temporary hazard on Kelowna Springs golf course

Just days before that meeting, Kelowna Springs was sold to Vancouver-based Denciti Group. The company has stated the golf course will remain operational until the end of the 2023 season.

READ MORE: With future uncertain, Kelowna Springs Golf Course sold

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Business and IndustrialCity CouncilCity of KelownaGolfRecreation

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. players dominate Canada’s first women’s pro paintball team
Next story
‘If I can go, I go’: Nelson ER doctor saves lives in his spare time

Just Posted

Kelowna skyline. (Photo/Darren Kilby via Wikimedia Commons)
Kelowna’s population growing quickly and getting younger: Report

Kelowna Springs Golf Course. (Photo/Facebook)
Next round for Kelowna Springs golf course going before council

The Kelowna Rockets fell to the Prince George Cougars 6-3 on Wednesday night. (@kelowna_Rockets/Twitter)
Three-game winning streak comes to an end for Kelowna Rockets in Prince George

A biologist and wild horse researcher is calling for stronger federal and provincial protections for the animals after 17 carcasses were found in rural British Columbia. Wild horse mares walk along an oil and gas roadway on crown land near Sundre, Alta., Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Researcher calls for more wild horse protections after 17 shot dead in rural B.C.

Pop-up banner image