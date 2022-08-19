Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)

Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

Council will consider changing the land designation for the KSGC property

Council will consider the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Club (KSGC) at Monday’s (Aug. 22) meeting.

The subject generated significant debate at its July 25 meeting after Coun. Luke Stack made a motion to amend the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) to have the property designated Private Recreational. It is currently zoned P3 Parks and Open space but has been identified for potential future industrial use in the OCP.

A staff report to council in June projected a significant need for industrial lands in the city over the next twenty years to keep pace with demand.

READ MORE: Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

According to the report, the golf course owner approached the city in 2020 to explore opportunities for either a commercial or industrial land use designation change. The golf course is bordered by industrial lands to the west and south, and property in the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and east.

Staff is recommending the future land use designation change from Industrial to Private Recreation. If approved the proposed change would be sent to public hearing, and a public information session and neighbourhood consultation would also be conducted.

READ MORE: Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Agricultural Land ReserveCity CouncilCity of KelownaGolfOfficial Community Plan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. officer conduct discreditable in drunken sexual encounter: OPCC ruling
Next story
Changes needed to approve Kelowna wildlife clinic: City staff

Just Posted

(Odessa Jackalopes/NAHL)
Goalscoring runs in the family for new West Kelowna forward Duclair

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)
Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

(Elton Rohn Fan Page/Facebook)
Have you ever seen the rain on the yellow brick road? CCR and Elton John tributes coming to Okanagan

Kelowna Made
Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park