Next round for city council on Kelowna Springs golf course

Council will consider changing the land designation for the KSGC property

Kelowna Springs golf course was identified as a major opportunity for new industrial development in March 2020. (Photo/KSGC/Facebook)

Council will consider the future land use of Kelowna Springs Golf Club (KSGC) at Monday’s (Aug. 22) meeting.

The subject generated significant debate at its July 25 meeting after Coun. Luke Stack made a motion to amend the 2040 Official Community Plan (OCP) to have the property designated Private Recreational. It is currently zoned P3 Parks and Open space but has been identified for potential future industrial use in the OCP.

A staff report to council in June projected a significant need for industrial lands in the city over the next twenty years to keep pace with demand.

READ MORE: Kelowna needs 236 acres of industrial land to meet future demand: Report

According to the report, the golf course owner approached the city in 2020 to explore opportunities for either a commercial or industrial land use designation change. The golf course is bordered by industrial lands to the west and south, and property in the Agricultural Land Reserve to the north and east.

Staff is recommending the future land use designation change from Industrial to Private Recreation. If approved the proposed change would be sent to public hearing, and a public information session and neighbourhood consultation would also be conducted.

READ MORE: Kelowna Made: one-day festival to take over City Park

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Agricultural Land ReserveCity CouncilCity of KelownaGolfOfficial Community Plan