Next phase of townhouse development to start at UBCO in Kelowna

Phase five of Academy Ridge at University Village is slated to start building in early 2023. (Photo/Watermark Group Facebook)

The next phase of a major townhouse development at UBC Okanagan has been approved to start building.

Academy Ridge at University Village is an 11-phase development featuring three-bedroom homes at 610 Academy Way. Phase five is scheduled to start construction in March 2023 according to building permits approved by the city on June 20. It consists of 18-townhomes with a value of $6.6 million. Watermark Group, the company behind the development, describes Academy Ridge as “the place to live, work, study or invest,” according to its website.

The final phase of the 154-unit project is scheduled to be completed by October 2029.

Read More: UBC Okanagan students save fellow classmate’s life

Read More: Painting Pandosy: UBC Okanagan students create wildlife mural

@GaryBarnes109

gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaConstructiondevelopment